Bulletin Board 1-05-2016
Saco River Chronicles with Patsy Leavitt
Name (required)
Mail (will not be published) (required)
Website
You can use these HTML tags
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
If you are a cable subscriber with a digital adapter box then SRC-TV is found on channels 2, 5 & 7.
Otherwise, SRC-TV is broadcast on cable channels 121-1, 121-2 and 121-3 with any new digital television set.
SRC-TV - 564 Plains Road, Hollis Center, ME 04042 - (207)727-5702